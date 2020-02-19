Toronto city council approves 4.24% residential property tax hike for 2020

Toronto city council approved its $13.5 billion operating budget and its $43.4 billion 10-year capital budget at a special meeting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, council approved new property tax rates for 2020. Residential property taxes will rise 4.24 per cent in 2020, council decided.

The 4.24 per cent includes:

A two per cent inflationary increase in average residential property taxes to support city operating budget expenses.

A 1.5 per cent increase in the city building fund to support transit and housing capital projects.

A .74 per cent increase in average residential property taxes that results from a tax shift from industrial and commercial properties to residential properties in line with city policies and provincial law.

For the average homeowner, the property tax increases mean an additional $130 this year.



"This is a good, responsible, realistic, forward-looking budget for a very fast growing and very successful city," Mayor John Tory told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference.

"The budget is balanced in the sense that the revenues meet the expenditures as is required by law. But I believe it is also balanced in the context of balancing all the competing interests and different interests that the city has."

Tory acknowledged that many Toronto residents are facing financial challenges, but said the operating budget includes investments in "key" areas.

These areas include $27.8 million for safety and security, $15.3 million for poverty reduction, $9.5 million for transit and $5.9 million for climate change.

"I understand that people, in many cases, are finding life stressful on a financial basis today, but together with a modest tax increase, we're also doing things to try to make their lives more affordable."



Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, said the city needs to increase property taxes to make up lost revenue after the Doug Ford government cut $7 million from municipal services last year.



"We have said since day one as a city, that the province needs to reverse these cuts, but we're not going to stand by and let our residents down."