City council approves $1.5M in funding for police efforts to curb gun violence

Toronto city council has approved $1.5 million in funding for a police program aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.

The motion to add the funding to the police budget carried 23 to 2 at a council meeting on Wednesday, with only Josh Matlow and Gordon Perks voting against. The money is the city's share of a $4.5 million program entitled Project Community Space.

An 11-week program designed to increase the safety of communities grappling with gun and gang violence, Project Community Space, was launched by Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders in August after a sharp rise in the number of shootings across the city.

The federal and provincial governments have already committed $1.5 million each to the program.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the approval shows council is focused on the problem of gun violence in the city, which he admitted during the meeting has led to "extremely elevated levels" of anxiety in neighbourhoods.

"City council sent a strong message today that we support our Toronto police officers as they work to stop gun and gang violence in our city," Tory said in a news release on Wednesday.

"We also continue to urge the federal and provincial governments to invest in kids and families in our communities to address the roots of violence and to advocate for changes to our gun and bail laws to strengthen penalties for those caught engaging in gun violence and gun trafficking."

Mayor says city needs to 'calm people'

During the meeting, Tory said: "I believe one of the most important things we can is try to calm people, in addition to taking specific measures to address the violence, when these kinds of things come about."

The program includes measures such as better monitoring of bail compliance, enhanced community engagement and an increased police presence in areas where there have been several shootings. It is set to end on Oct. 31.

Tory said the program includes resources for increased intelligence gathering and for special investigations on gun and gang violence.

Council's decision, however, comes less than a day after a fatal double shooting south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Two men were pronounced dead in hospital.

A Toronto police officer stands behind crime-scene tape after a shooting in the area of Jane and Finch. Two men found in the area with gunshot wounds later died in hospital. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Toronto has had 342 shootings this year to date

Council also voted to repeat its request to the federal government to "ban the availability, sale, possession and use of handguns across Canada, with the exception of the Canadian Armed Forces, police services or other entity that is authorized to possess firearms with legal obligations imposed by the municipal, provincial and federal governments."

And it approved a motion to express its support for the federal government to increase bail restrictions and toughen sentences for people charged and convicted of gun crimes.

According to Saunders, at a news conference on Monday, the program's halfway point, officers have laid 525 charges in the first six weeks of Project Community Space.

Saunders was also quoted in a news release as saying "shooting incidents" were down 30 per cent compared to the six weeks prior to the start of Project Community Space.

There have been 342 shootings in Toronto this year to date, resulting in 29 people killed and 165 people injured, according to the Toronto Police Service public safety data portal.