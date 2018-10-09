6 new Canadians take citizenship oath more than 300 metres off the ground

Six brave new Canadians took the citizenship oath more than 300 metres off the ground Tuesday morning. They ventured out on the CN Tower EdgeWalk, a surely daunting experience that had never been done before in the history of the citizenship oath in Canada.

The participants were suspended by two cables high above city of Toronto streets and walked all the way around the outside observation deck.

The participants included new Canadians from Armenia, Iraq, India, Jamaica, the Philippines and Ukraine. They said they were happy and proud to finally become Canadians and contribute to Canadian society.

"Was it scary at the beginning? Oh yes it was, for sure. But once you get out there you just forget," said Inna Lebchuk.

"It was great, it was awesome. It was surreal. Nothing... it's like a dream come true," said Marlon Blake.

Singing the national anthem for the first time as Canadian citizens after taking their oath on the CN Tower’s Edgewalk. These 6 new Canadians came from Armenia, Iraq,India, Jamaica, Philippines, Ukraine and now proudly call Canada home. <a href="https://t.co/HTxNFyKi2k">pic.twitter.com/HTxNFyKi2k</a> —@fitzpatrick_m

Teams facilitating the experience are used to getting people comfortable with the unnerving height, said operations manager Robert Ng.

"We're trying to challenge you to change your perception of height, to get that excitement, to really experience the city without glass, without platforms," he told CBC Toronto.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen also attended the event to launch citizenship week, which runs from October 8 to 14.

"I'm so excited to be back in my hometown. What better location than the CN Tower, the greatest landmark in Canada?" said Hussen.