Cirque du Soleil to return to Toronto in April with touring show after more than 2 years

Cirque du Soleil is poised to leap back into Toronto next spring with its first show in more than two years.

The Montreal-based circus company says its critically acclaimed touring spectacle Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities returns to the city April 14 for a limited showcase at Ontario Place.

Cirque du Soleil has been performing in Las Vegas since June, when it reopened its resident productions Mystere, O, The Beatles Love and Michael Jackson One.

The company says the return of Kurios marks the relaunch of its "big top" touring operations, following Alegria in Houston in November, Luzia in London and Kooza in Punta Cana, both beginning January 2022.

Cirque du Soleil also returns to Montreal with Kooza in April 2022, and Trois-Rivieres, Que., with Vive Nos Divas in July.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group cancelled its shows last year and cut nearly 3,500 employees due to the pandemic.

It was sold to a group of its creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group late last year after it was forced to file for creditor protection.

The last Cirque du Soleil show in Toronto was Alegria, which concluded in December 2019.

Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, called Toronto a "special place for us."

"More than ever, we need the shared connection that live entertainment brings," Lamarre said in a statement Monday.