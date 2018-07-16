Police investigate 'suspicious' car fire in movie theatre parking lot

Police are investigating a "suspicious" car fire in a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to a Cineplex location in the Queensway and Islington Avenue area around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find two adjacent vehicles — a Maserati sports car and a Dodge Caravan — on fire, according to Toronto Fire Services.

The Maserati was fully engulfed in flames but crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Firefighters say it's unclear how or where exactly the fire started, or whether it spread from one car to another.

Toronto police are investigating the fire that engulfed the Maserati as a potential arson.

No injuries were reported, according to police.