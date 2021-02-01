Cineplex offers slate of films for Black History Month, partners with The Black Academy

Cineplex says it will donate $1 from every movie purchased in its Black History Month collection to The Black Academy, an organization that aims to showcase Black talent and has called for corporate and government sponsors to step up with support.

Toronto-raised actor-brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James co-founded The Black Academy in early December as a permanent, year-round operation to combat discrimination and systemic racism.

The organization is also planning to launch an awards show to celebrate and uplift Black talent across Canada in the latter half of 2022.

Cineplex's Black History Month collection of more than 100 titles includes Harriet, Hidden Figures, and Selma, and will be available for rent or purchase throughout the month on the Cineplex Store.

Select films will also screen in Cineplex theatres in markets where cinemas are permitted to operate.

The Black Academy consulted with Cineplex on the collection.

James's acting credits include Selma, as well as If Beale Street Could Talk and Race, which are also part of Cineplex's curated collection for Black History Month.