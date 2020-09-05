2 church events in Toronto, Vaughan linked to outbreak of at least 15 COVID-19 cases, officials warn

Public health units in Toronto and York regions are warning of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to two church events held in the Greater Toronto Area last month.



In a joint release issued Friday evening, Toronto Public Health and York Region Public Health said the Miracle Arena for All Nations events took place on August 16 at the church's two locations — 20 Milvan Dr. in Toronto and 10800 Weston Rd. in Vaughan.



So far, a total of 15 people from across the GTA have since tested positive, all of whom can be tracked to the events.

Anyone who attended these gatherings, or other events related to this church, is advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until September 18, according to the release.

The local health units say they have followed up with all known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.

The church is also notifying members of its community about the potential exposures.

It's now working with public health units to ensure all COVID-19 Stage 3 reopening protocols are in place at their two locations, "including staff and church attendees wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, [and] maintaining complete contact logs," according to the release.

Meanwhile, officials are urging residents to continuing following public health advise as Ontario sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, residents are reminded to continue following public health advice to wash hands often, practise physical distancing, stay within their social bubble of no more than 10 people, wear a mask in indoor settings, or when physical distance cannot be maintained and remain at home when ill," the release reads.