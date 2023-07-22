Residents of Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood protest against violence in their community

Warning: This story contains offensive language.

Scores of residents of Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood staged a protest on Saturday to highlight what they describe as a growing problem of harassment, vandalism and violence in the area.

The residents gathered at Church and Wellesley streets and called on all levels of government to take concrete steps to make their community safe again.

Steven Dawson, who operates a hardware store in the area, said his windows have been smashed four times this year alone.

"My staff are harassed on a daily basis. We don't feel safe coming and going to work," Dawson said.

"One of my female staff, I have to sometimes escort her to and from work now."

Steven Dawson, who operates a hardware store in the area, points to a window that was smashed recently. (Jason Trout/CBC)

According to Dawson, The 519, an LGBTQ charity in the neighbourhood, is often filled with "people that are actively doing drugs on the steps" leading to the building.

"That is not what we want to have The Village represent," Dawson said.

Dawson said The 519 is supposed to be a community centre offering services to members of the LGBTQ community, but now appears to be more social-service oriented, adding that it's not equipped to deal with issues like drug addiction.

"It affects residents, it affects business, it affects tourism. This is supposed to be a live and vibrant community and people are scared to walk up and down the streets now," Dawson said.

'We do not feel safe'

Dawson said while there are two storefronts for the hardware store, only one is unlocked.

"We can't have people sneaking in because we don't know what's coming through the door. So we have one entrance and one exit so we can monitor who's coming in and out of the door because we do not feel safe," Dawson said.

"We never know what's going to walk through that door and what we're going to have to deal with, and my staff is not equipped to be trauma nurses, they're not security guards, they're not therapists. Those are all expectations of staff to work in The Village now because we have to be tough as nails."

Paul Saguil, chair of the board of management at The 519, defended the charity, saying it offers a full suite of services.

"We actually have early childhood education going on right now, we also have programming for seniors, we have programming for all sorts of community groups that come in and use our space," Saguil said.

Paul Saguil, chair of the board of management at The 519, defended the charity and says it provides a full suite of services. (Jason Trout/CBC)

"So it's not just what people are talking about in the protest, but there's a whole suite of services and we have support for all of these services from all levels of government, from members of our community who donate, corporate sponsors who want us to deliver these services.

"So, it's actually a very minor aspect of our services that people are targeting today," Saguil said.

Ron Demers, who lives in The Village, joined the protest because of a personal experience.

"A month ago I was followed by somebody, he was swearing at me, calling me 'a f--king [homophobic slur],' and it scared me," Demers said.

"I'm old enough, I remember when Toronto was absolutely beautiful, you never had to worry walking the streets and it's changed. I've written already twice to Mayor [Olivia] Chow saying I know she inherited the mess, but she has to clean it up," Demers added.

Ron Demers, a resident of the neighbourhood, says the city needs to address the situation concerning the people in the area who need help. (Jason Trout/CBC)

Demers said the city needs to address the situation concerning the number of people in the neighbourhood who are in need of help.

"I am the last person that would hold back help from somebody who needs it, but it's not a good thing just to throw them on the streets," Demers said.

Kristyn Wong-Tam, MPP for Toronto Centre, says all three levels of government need to come together to find resolutions to structural and systemic problems affecting the neighbourhood. (Jason Trout/CBC)

The member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Toronto Centre, Kristyn Wong-Tam, joined the protest.

Wong-Tam said all three levels of government need to come together to find resolutions to structural and systemic problems plaguing the community.

"We're talking about mental health and addiction crises. We're talking about a bail system that has failed people, we're talking about a criminal justice system that seems to release violent repeat offenders back onto our streets and we're also talking about chronic homelessness, and these are not issues that can be resolved by one order of government," Wong-Tam told CBC Toronto.

"There are also issues that are unfortunately not resolved tomorrow, so being able to move with emergency speed to address the issue is absolutely critical and I fully support that."

Wong-Tam said The 519, Toronto police, corporate security and other city staff held an emergency meeting on Friday and are considering all options to keep the community safe.