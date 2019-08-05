Skip to Main Content
1 person in serious condition after being shot near Church and Adelaide
A male victim is in serious condition after being shot in downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

CBC News ·
Police at the scene of an early morning shooting on Monday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Toronto police say one male victim is in serious condition after being found suffering from gunshot wounds near Church and Adelaide streets. 

Police were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning after gunshots were heard in the area. They found a white car riddled with bullet holes nearby.

They say a second man made his way to the hospital a short time after — but have yet to confirm if he was injured in the same incident. 

Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time.

It was a violent morning in Toronto, with five other people injured in a nightclub shooting in North York. 

