1 person in serious condition after being shot near Church and Adelaide
A male victim is in serious condition after being shot in downtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Vehicle riddled with bullet holes found at the scene
Toronto police say one male victim is in serious condition after being found suffering from gunshot wounds near Church and Adelaide streets.
Police were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning after gunshots were heard in the area. They found a white car riddled with bullet holes nearby.
They say a second man made his way to the hospital a short time after — but have yet to confirm if he was injured in the same incident.
Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time.
It was a violent morning in Toronto, with five other people injured in a nightclub shooting in North York.