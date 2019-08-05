1 person in serious condition after being shot near Church and Adelaide

Toronto police say one male victim is in serious condition after being found suffering from gunshot wounds near Church and Adelaide streets.

Police were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning after gunshots were heard in the area. They found a white car riddled with bullet holes nearby.

They say a second man made his way to the hospital a short time after — but have yet to confirm if he was injured in the same incident.

Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time.

It was a violent morning in Toronto, with five other people injured in a nightclub shooting in North York.