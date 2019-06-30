Christopher Teape identified as victim of targed triple shooting in Toronto

A family member has identified Christopher Teape as one of two men killed in a triple shooting in northwest Toronto over the long weekend.

Teape and two other men were shot outside a residential highrise on Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, in the city's Mount Dennis neighbourhood shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

One of the other victims died, while the third took himself to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Teape used a wheelchair, which could be seen in photographs taken at the building in the aftermath of the shooting.

Camille Teape, his sister, confirmed to CBC Toronto on Sunday that her brother was killed in the attack. Police have not released any details about the other man who was killed.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting "absolutely" targeted.

A memorial has gone up outside the residential highrise on Emmett Avenue where Christopher Teape and two other men were shot. (Angelina King/CBC)

A potential suspect was seen running westbound in the moments after the gunfire rang out. Saunders described him as a man about six feet tall with a muscular build and short dreadlocks about three or four inches in length.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, asked that the public share any possibly helpful information with police.

"We're looking for help from the public to try and identify a person that killed two people and put another one in hospital with gunshot wounds. This is somebody we need to get off the streets and before the courts," he said.

Friends and neighbours stopped by a memorial for Teape and the other victims outside the highrise throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday.

Quyana Sutherland said she met Teape in middle school, calling him a "kind soul."

"He never turned down no one. He was always there. Whether it was advice, anything," she said.

"He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve it at all."