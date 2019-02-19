Christopher Husbands guilty of 2 counts of manslaughter in Eaton Centre shooting

Christopher Husbands, who shot two men to death at the Eaton Centre food court and injured several others, has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

Husbands, 29, was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault in connection with the June, 2012 incident.

The jury reached its decision late Tuesday afternoon following six days of deliberations at the Ontario Superior Court.

Defence lawyers had argued Husbands should be found not criminally responsible, telling the court he was in a dissociative state at the time of the attack. Husbands opened fire as a result of his PTSD, they said, which was triggered by an encounter with some of the shooting victims — men who had brutally beaten and stabbed him months earlier.

However, Crown lawyers said the psychiatric experts who assessed Husbands agreed he had PTSD but were split on whether he could have been in a dissociative state when he fired 14 bullets in the downtown mall's crowded food court area.

It's unclear when Husbands will learn his sentence.

Manslaughter involving a firearm comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison but it could be extended to a life sentence.