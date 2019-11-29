The man convicted of killing two people and injuring several others in a shooting at the Eaton Centre food court in Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Husbands was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter in a jury trial in February.

Husbands was also convicted on five counts of aggravated assault in connection with the attack in June 2012, when he fired 14 bullets into the crowded food court.

Husbands will receive credit for time already served, meaning he will be eligible to apply for parole in 16 months.

One of the surviving victims told reporters outside the courthouse that he's concerned about Husbands being released.

"I feel scared for everybody in Toronto," said Connor Stevenson, who was 13 at the time of the shooting.

"I hope there's not another 13-year-old kid who's going to get shot in the crossfire."

During the trial, defence lawyers argued Husbands should be found not criminally responsible, telling the court he was in a dissociative state at the time of the attack.