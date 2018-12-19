Defence argues Eaton Centre shooter was suffering from PTSD

A lawyer for Christopher Husbands — who is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting at Toronto's Eaton Centre six years ago — argued Wednesday that his client was not in the right frame of mind at the time of the shooting.

Husbands, 29, is accused of opening fire on a group of young men at the mall's food court on June 2, 2012 killing two of them and injuring six others caught in the crossfire.

Today Husbands took the stand in his own defence and testified about a brutal stabbing he suffered three months before the shooting.

He described how six masked men ambushed him outside a Regent Park apartment in February 2012, dragged him inside, and stabbed him repeatedly leaving him close to death.

Husbands said he was bound with duct tape, pistol whipped and beaten before he was able to stagger out of the building on Gerrard Street.

Defence lawyer Dirk Dirstine argued that Husbands is not criminally responsible because at the time of the shooting, he was suffering from a severe form of PTSD, that developed after the stabbing.

The defence argued that the condition was triggered when Husbands saw Nixon Nirmalendran and his younger brother Nisan — two of the men who were involved in the attack — in the Eaton Centre food court.

Husbands facing numerous charges

Justice Brian O'Marra is overseeing the jury trial in the Superior Court of Ontario, after an appeal court found the trial judge had erred in the first trial.

Husbands faces numerous charges including two counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

The court heard that the Nirmalendran brothers and Husbands grew up in Regent Park.

Husbands testified he had heard they believed he was involved in a home invasion at their parents' apartment, and that may have been the reason for the attack. Husbands denied he had any knowledge of it.

"I ended up on the floor after a blow to my head. I kept asking why are you doing this?"

Husbands testified one of the brothers took off his mask and said '"You're a snake. You disrespected me.'"

"They had duct taped my feet together, my hands and my face from my chin to my forearm. I was panicking. I was obviously afraid . . . Someone held a [.45 calibre] gun to my head . . . and said 'four-five to the dome.' Nixon hit me right in the mouth and ended up cracking my tooth . . . it broke right off," Husbands described.

The jury saw duct tape which Husbands testified was used to bind his hands and feet during stabbing incident. (Court exhibit)

Husbands told the jury he could hear water running in the bathtub of the vacant apartment where the men had carried him.

"I was thinking . . . they were going to drown me."

Husbands said he tried to escape and made a run for the door and started screaming for help. He then told the jury he felt something hitting his back "like my body was convulsing, and something hit my cheek. I didn't remember seeing a knife, but I had a feeling it was Nisan [Nirmalendran] who stabbed me."

Jury saw pictures of bloody clothes

The jury saw pictures of his bloody clothes, and pools of blood in several rooms of the vacant apartment where Husbands was beaten. There was a trail of blood from the third floor apartment to the section of Gerrard Street where Husbands collapsed.

"I stopped in the middle of the road. The next memory I have is [my girlfriend] crying over me in the hospital."

Husbands testified he felt "lost and confused" when he was being treated in hospital.

"I was tired, I lost a fair amount of blood. I had a blood transfusion. I was in pain."

He testified he started staying at his girlfriend's apartment after the stabbing. "I wasn't able to dress myself . . . I was worried I was going to fall."

Husbands said he was also fearful.

"I was concerned people would show up at the apartment and I would get shot up. I was scared, I didn't know what would come next."

"Emotionally I am still trying to cope to this day . . . I have problems sleeping, nightmares and flashbacks. When I go into a dark place I get this strange feeling like I am going to walk back into an ambush or an attack."

Trial resumes Thursday

The jury also heard about Husbands's difficult childhood in Guyana with his mother who was addicted to crack cocaine. He described being left on his own with his three siblings before moving to Canada to live with his father when he was 11.

The crown alleges Husbands intentionally shot at Nirmalendran and his friends in retaliation for being stabbed, arguing that Husbands wanted to execute his own street justice.

Husbands will continue to testify in his own defence when the trial resumes Thursday.