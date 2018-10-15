Toronto police sergeant found guilty of sexual assault at re-trial

Toronto police Sgt. Christopher Heard has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault in connection with two incidents where he picked up women in his marked police car before fondling them as he drove them to their homes.

Justice Philip Downes handed down his decision Thursday following a re-trial conducted in June. Last October, a different judge, Justice Tamarin Dunnet, ordered the new trial after the Crown appealed a lower court decision that acquitted Heard.

Heard denied the allegations against him, but admitted he drove the women home.

The Crown alleged that Heard fondled both women's inner upper thighs while they were in his police cruiser. They both said they accepted his offer for a ride home because he was a police officer.

In his ruling, Downes said Heard considers their allegations "false, contrived, or imagined, and motivated by a dislike of the police."

The judge rejected that argument.

"I do not accept the defence position that [the two women] took advantage of being in a police car to falsely accuse Sgt. Heard of sexual assault as a means of vindicating their prior grievances with police," Downes said.

"To the contrary, I find that these two women's complaints were made as a result of being sexually assaulted by Sgt. Heard."