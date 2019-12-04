Ex-Toronto police sergeant gets 5-month jail sentence for sex assault

Christopher Heard, the ex-Toronto police sergeant found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, has been sentenced to five months in jail.

Heard was convicted following two incidents where he picked up women in his marked police car before fondling them as he drove them to their homes.

Crown prosecutor Peter Scrutton had asked for a nine-month jail sentence. He noted that Heard would likely serve his time in protective custody, which is "harder time" than is normally served because he is a former police officer.

Heard's lawyer Gary Clewley asked for a four-month sentence. He told the court the trial has brought Heard much "shame and humiliation" and in a "painful decision" he resigned as a police officer last month.

Clewley drew attention to Heard's "distinguished career" as a police officer where he served for 29 years without a single act of misconduct.

He told told the judge Heard has been through two trials and an appeal and is ready to serve his jail sentence. Heard is also suffering major health issues, Clewley said.