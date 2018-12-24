If you're doing some last-minute shopping or hoping to pick up a bottle of wine for a Christmas party, here's a look at what will be open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing day.

LCBO and Beer Store

LCBO stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day select stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select stores include LCBOs at King and Spadina, Carlton and Church and Front and Jarvis.

Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will also be closed on Christmas Day. Some stores will be open on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wine Rack stores and many local craft breweries will also have extended hours, although you should check ahead before you go.

TTC and GO Transit

If you're planning to get around on public transit, the TTC will have regular Sunday service on Dec. 24 and 25. That means subway service starts at 8 a.m.

On Boxing Day, transit service starts at 6 a.m.

As for GO Transit, Christmas Eve will see some lines run on an early homebound schedule. This means some lines will have trips at earlier hours than usual.

On Christmas Day, GO will run on a Sunday schedule, and on Boxing Day it will run on a Saturday schedule.

Malls

For last-minute shopping needs the Eaton Centre and Fairview Mall will have extended shopping hours on Dec. 23. The Eaton Centre will open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. While Fairview Mall will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve both malls will open until 6 p.m.

As you would expect most services and shops across the city will be closed on Christmas Day.

These are the schedules for some of Toronto's biggest malls on Boxing Day: