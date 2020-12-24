Heavy rain, white Christmas in the forecast, Environment Canada says
Watch out for heavy rain and snow in the GTA on Thursday and Friday, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.
"Dicey" road conditions expected, federal weather agency says
The federal agency expects up to 20 centimetres of rain on Thursday, with periods of freezing rain in the evening.
"The road might be in pretty dicey shape. Tonight is a good night to stay in," Crawford Luke, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, advised.
But that rain is expected to become snow overnight bringing as much as 10 to 15 cm on the ground by Friday mid-morning.
On Thursday, temperatures could climb to 9 C but stay around 0 C on Friday.
A snowfall warning is also in effect for Niagara Falls, Welland, Grimsby and St. Catharines, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday night.
