Heavy rain coming to GTA could turn to snow by Christmas morning, Environment Canada says

Heavy rain forecast to fall throughout much of southern Ontario could turn to a few centimetres of snow by Christmas Day, Environment Canada said Wednesday.

A low-pressure system is expected to dump between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain tomorrow, including the Greater Toronto Area, the federal weather agency said. Temperatures could climb to 8 C.

Rainfall is forecast to begin as early as tonight but will be heaviest throughout the day on Christmas Eve. It could turn to snowfall sometime in the evening or overnight into Christmas Day as a cold front moves over southern Ontario, bringing sub-zero temperatures with it.

"There remains considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system and the timing of the changeover from rain to snow," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

"This will ultimately affect how much snow may fall at any particular location."

Anyone planning to be on the roads on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day should be prepared for tough winter driving conditions.