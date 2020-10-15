Toronto police identify killer in cold case of 9-year-old Christine Jessop

Toronto police have identified the killer of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was abducted from her Greater Toronto Area home before being raped and killed in 1984.

Sources say Calvin Hoover, the Torontonian they now believe committed the crime, died by suicide. Police did not confirm that at a news conference Thursday, saying only that there was no foul play associated with his death.

Speaking to reporters, interim chief James Ramer said that on Friday Oct 9, 2020, police identified through DNA analysis the person responsible for semen in Jessop's underwear.

Hoover, who was 28-years-old at the time, was known to the Jessop family. He died in 2015, Ramer said.

"There are no winners in this announcement," said Ramer, but called it a "step forward" to bringing justice to Jessop's family.

Ramer said Hoover and his wife had a "neighbour acquaintance" relationship to the family at the time, and that Hoover may have worked with Jessop's father.

Hoover did have a "dated criminal record" but it had no significance for the Jessop investigation and he had not previously been identified as a suspect.

Ramer said police are still interested in filling in the timeline of Hoover's life from 1984 to 2015.

Jessop's body was found in a wooded area of Sunderland, Ont., about 56 kilometres from her rural Queensville, Ont., home on Dec. 31, 1984. She had been missing since Oct. 3 when she was last seen getting off a school bus.

Investigators say Jessop was stabbed to death.

"Christine was described as a girl who loved life, her family, school and sports," Ramer said Thursday. During the frantic search for the young girl, he said: "Her face was on every television set and in every newspaper."

Guy Paul Morin, the family's neighbour, was wrongfully convicted of the girl's killing before being cleared due to advancements in DNA technology. Ontario's attorney general published a detailed report on the failings of Morin's conviction.

Toronto police have been investigating the case ever since.

Reached at his home, Christine's father, Bob Jessop, said he felt "sickened" by the news.

Police went to Guy Paul Morin's home Thursday personally to deliver the news to him.

"They said, 'we'll brief but we just want to apologize to you about what happened to you over the years. We have found the person responsible for Chrstine Jessop's murder," said Morin from his home.

Police would not tell him if it was a person he knew.

"I can say that I'm happy that there's closure for the Jessops' peace of mind," he said, adding he felt relief that his name can now be definitively cleared.

"It's something I was always expecting…. The justice system failed me but science saved me."