Health Minister Christine Elliot gets stitches after fall while grocery shopping

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is recovering at home after she tripped and fell while grocery shopping on Saturday and received stitches, her press secretary says.

Elliott, who is also deputy premier, was taken to Toronto Western Hospital following the fall, according to Hayley Chazan. Her press secretary did not say where the fall occurred.

The minister suffered a minor head wound, Chazan added.

Elliott underwent routine tests at the hospital and doctors determined that "there are no concerns" with her health. They requested that she spend the next few days at home.

"Thank you to the staff of Toronto Western Hospital for the excellent care they have provided Minister Elliott," Chazan said in the statement on Sunday.



