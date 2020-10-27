How the pandemic could lead to a permanent home for the Christie Pits pop-up skate park

On a rainy October day, the Sid Smith rink at Christie Pits Park sits empty. But just weeks ago, the popular pop-up skateboard park there was seeing bigger crowds than ever before, and that's prompted the city to look at finding it a new home.

This past summer, with so many people looking for ways to exercise outdoors due to the pandemic, the skateboard park proved to be a magnet for people of all ages. The bigger crowds, in turn, led to more noise complaints from nearby homes.

So, city council will vote Wednesday on a proposal to lay a concrete pad for the boarders to use elsewhere in the park.

"It's developed quite a following," said Coun. Mike Layton, who represents the area along with the rest of Ward 11, University-Rosedale.

"And I think with it, the number of individuals using it is kind of far exceeding the space at this point," not to mention the patience of those living nearby, Layton added.

Volunteers are seen building ramps and half pipes inside Sid Smith rink in this photograph taken in the summer of 2020. (Migs Bartula)

Layton says because the skate park is in a rink ... "these high wooden boards, the sound reflects off quite close to some residential houses."

"When we started the park, we never thought how popular and busy it would be," said Migs Bartula, 41, a lead volunteer at the park and the co-chair of its skateboard committee.

"Especially with COVID and a hot summer, we have a lot more users."

Bartula is all for finding a permanent space for skateboarders to use in the park.

"We understand that having people using a facility around the clock creates a bit of neighborhood tension."

Migs Bartula, 41, is a father of two and a lead volunteer for the skate park at Christie Pits. (Migs Bartula)

In a recent survey of more than 300 people living in the area, Bartula says more than half reported going to the skateboard park once or twice a week.

"A lot of people are coming up a few times a month and more than half the people live in the community within walking and biking distance," he added.

The pandemic made the pop-up skate park popular this summer, though it's proximity to near by homes has caused some tension with neighbours who've made some noise complaints to the city. (Migs Bartula)

The city hopes to speak with neighbours and the skateboarding community to determine a good location for the concrete pad with the hope it will be ready for use next spring.

But Bartula worries what will happen if the new space proves to be too small.

"If we're busy at the size we're at, you reduce the size, that creates pressure on people," Bartula said.