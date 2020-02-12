Award-winning newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford dead at 68

Well-known national newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford has died, according to the newspaper she worked for. She was 68.

The Quebec-born Blatchford, who worked at the National Post, Globe and Mail and both the Toronto Sun and Star, was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in the fall of 2019.

A multiple-award winner, Blatchford wrote about a wide range of issues, but was best known for her columns on crime and Canada's justice system. She also worked as a war correspondent.

Blatchford was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame last November. Upon her induction, she told the Post why she was drawn to crime and war stories.

"It's usually about life and death, so that makes it something really important," she said.

"It's about processes that are important to the country, whether a military process or criminal court process, because we all depend on these f--king things to keep the balance. I don't give a f--k about a celebrity book or any kind of other story. I care about stories that tell us why the system matters, why things are worth protecting, why the rule of law is important."

Wrote for major newspapers

Blatchford moved to Toronto in high school, and started her career in The Globe and Mail's sports department, after being awarded the Joe Perlove Scholarship for graduating at the top of her journalism class at what was then Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in 1973.

She bounced around Canada's major newspapers in the coming years, starting with the Toronto Star in 1977 as a features writer, before moving to the Toronto Sun in 1982.

She wrote for the National Post from 1998 to 2003, before heading back for a stint at the Globe and Mail. Blatchford returned to the Post as a national columnist in 2011.

Her last column came in October, after the Liberals' federal election win.

"Where the results show most Canadians forgave Trudeau or moved on or simply didn't much care about airy-fairy concepts like prosecutorial independence, I could hardly believe that he kept emerging unscathed, that people weren't laughing out loud at his nose-stretchers, that the head-bobbers of his caucus kept at it so faithfully," Blatchford wrote.

"Clearly, I experienced the campaign and the election differently."

Award winner

Blatchford was no stranger to awards. Her book Fifteen Days: Stories of Bravery, Friendship, Life and Death from Inside the New Canadian Army, won the Governor General's Literary Award in 2008. She won a National Newspaper Award for column writing in 1999.

Blatchford also won the George Jonas Freedom Award last June, which recognizes a person who has "contributed significantly to advancing and preserving freedom in Canada."

Her work also brought controversy. For example, a 2013 column about Nova Scotia teenager Rehtaeh Parsons, who was sexually assaulted and later took her life, drew considerable ire for what many saw as victim blaming. It led Parsons's mother to write a message to Blatchford on Facebook, calling the column a "biased, degrading and harassing article."

After winning the George Jonas Award, Blatchford told the Post that ensuring truth trumps everything else.

"Freedom of the press, the freedom to cover things fearlessly — that is, without fear of offending your readers — is more important than ever," she said.