This 8-storey LED Christmas tree puts your entire house's lighting to shame
The 34m walk-through tree in Vaughan is made up of 70,000 programmable LED lights
'Tis the season of light displays and Christmas decoration. Not only can you look up and admire this eight-storey LED Christmas tree, but you can also walk right through it.
Standing at an impressive 34 metres high, SmartCentres Real Estate is calling it Canada's tallest walk-through LED Christmas tree, that you can find north of Toronto, just outside of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station.
The 40,000-pound steel structure that forms into a massive tree is made up of more than 70,000 LED lights that are controlled and programmed with animated displays.
"It was a neat and fun challenge," said Nathan Whitford, owner and director of Urban Visuals, a responsive lighting and digital media company.
"Because the tree is not quite like a normal TV, it's a weird conical shape, so we have to imagine how these animations get warped and distorted before they get presented."
At the base of the tree, a glowing tunnel also features a great "selfie spot," Whitford said.
From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the 114-foot tree lights up, with holiday music playing in the background. It will remain on display until January.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?