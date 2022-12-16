This 8-storey LED Christmas tree puts your entire house's lighting to shame

'Tis the season of light displays and Christmas decoration. Not only can you look up and admire this eight-storey LED Christmas tree, but you can also walk right through it.

Standing at an impressive 34 metres high, SmartCentres Real Estate is calling it Canada's tallest walk-through LED Christmas tree, that you can find north of Toronto, just outside of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station.

The 40,000-pound steel structure that forms into a massive tree is made up of more than 70,000 LED lights that are controlled and programmed with animated displays.

"It was a neat and fun challenge," said Nathan Whitford, owner and director of Urban Visuals, a responsive lighting and digital media company.

"Because the tree is not quite like a normal TV, it's a weird conical shape, so we have to imagine how these animations get warped and distorted before they get presented."

At the base of the tree, a glowing tunnel also features a great "selfie spot," Whitford said.

From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the 114-foot tree lights up, with holiday music playing in the background. It will remain on display until January.