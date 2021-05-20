Anti-mask protester Chris Sky arrested for allegedly making death threats, driving at a police officer

A prominent figure in Canada's anti-mask and anti-lockdown movement has been arrested by Toronto police after allegedly threatening to shoot people during phone conversations and driving his car at police when officers tried to arrest him this week.

Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, turned himself in to police on Thursday, May 20, police said in a news release.

He is facing three counts of uttering death threats, and one count each of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Saccoccia, 37, is alleged by police to have "threatened to shoot people several times over the phone" on Wednesday, May 12.

Police later attempted to arrest Saccoccia on Wednesday afternoon at an unnamed location in York Region.

Police say Saccoccia got in his vehicle to drive away when the officers found him. Police say they tried to block his vehicle, at which point he reversed and charged toward an officer, "causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit."

Saccoccia sped away from the officers and turned himself in the next day, according to police.

Saccoccia has organized demonstrations against COVID-19 public health orders across Canada.

He was previously arrested by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., for organizing a gathering in that city.