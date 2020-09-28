Police charge anti-masker after he broke quarantine again to speak at anti-lockdown protest

A York Region man who has been one of Ontario's most vocal critics of health measures meant to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been charged with violating the federal Quarantine Act, police say.

Toronto police announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Chris Saccoccia, who also goes by "Chris Sky," has been charged with failing to comply with an order under the act.

His wife was also charged, according to a news release.

The charges come after Saccoccia and his wife both broke federally-imposed travel quarantines to appear at anti-lockdown rallies in downtown Toronto for two weekends in a row after travelling to Europe.

Social media posts show that Saccoccia spoke at an anti-lockdown rally in Ireland on Sept. 12. A post on his Facebook page indicated he landed back in Canada on Sept. 20.

Police first ticketed Saccoccia on Sept. 26, when he was seen in the Yonge and Dundas area during a protest against mask wearing and lockdowns.

According to a police news release, Saccoccia and his wife then went to another rally in the area last Saturday, which was "attended by 500 non-mask wearing participants."

Police say they charged Saccoccia and his wife on Monday, and served them with an appearance notice.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at a virtual hearing on Nov. 12.

"Toronto Police Chief James Ramer has confirmed that COVID-19 is a public safety risk," the news release reads. "All related laws are being enforced in partnership with municipal, provincial and federal authorities."

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures have taken place in downtown Toronto over the last two weekends. (Toronto Police Operations/Twitter)

The federal government has mandated that anyone travelling to Canada from outside the country must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, as well as provide contact information to authorities and monitor themselves for symptoms.

"Those in violation may face transfer to a quarantine facility as well as fines and/or imprisonment," according to the government's website.

Accused says he plans to file challenge

In a message to CBC News, Saccoccia said he "fully support[s] the police who I am certain were carrying out an order contrary to their beliefs.

"We pray for their well being and safety. And honour their integrity," he said.

He also said he is looking forward to filing a challenge in "virtual court," arguing no law can be made in violation of Charter rights.

"And even under extreme, emergency situations, justification to violate our rights must be presented," he said.

Saccoccia has consistently shown contempt for public health measures over the last several months, and rallied people to not follow them. His social media posts are rife with conspiracy theories and misinformation.

He helped organize a protest against mandatory mask wearing on the TTC back in July, as well as weekly demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions outside Queen's Park.

Saccoccia also helped distribute "exemption cards" in an attempt to get around emergency bylaws Toronto has enacted requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces.

He has also hosted outdoor parties at Cherry Beach that flout physical distancing rules. Toronto police said its professional standards unit was investigating after a police-branded Instagram account posted a photo of two cops with Saccoccia in August. Police said last week that investigation is ongoing.