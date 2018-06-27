Chris Murray leaving Hamilton to become Toronto's city manager

Chris Murray, the former city manager for Hamilton, is taking over Toronto's top bureaucratic post, the city announced Wednesday.

Murray inherits a tough job left behind by Peter Wallace, who took a job with the federal government, and interim city manager, Giuliana Carbone.

In his new role, which begins on August 13, he'll be tasked with not only running the city but helping council decide upon a long-term financial plan, which may require raising taxes to pay for expanding Toronto's transit operations, or cutting back on what services the city offers.

Murray, in a news release, said he's "thrilled" to take on the challenge.

"I can think of no better place to contribute my skills and experience as a senior leader, city builder and champion of a high performing work force."

Mayor John Tory praised Murray's leadership in the statement announcing his appointment, and said that Murray will lead a "motivated and effective city government focused on the people's needs."

"His understanding of municipal issues, municipal governance" is very acute, Tory says. "We always wanted someone who is passionate about our priorities here." —@LaurenPelley

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger also issued a statement about the hire, saying he has "mixed emotions."

"He will be sorely missed," Eisenberger said.

"On the plus side, Chris leaves behind a senior management team which has considerable bench strength."

Murray had been Hamilton's city manager since 2009. During his tenure, he worked on a range of issues from the restructuring of a steel plant to the city's Amazon HQ2 bid to its light rail ambitions.

Prior to becoming city manager he was Hamilton's director of housing.