High-profile Toronto cop convicted of impaired driving pleads guilty to police act charges

A well-known Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty before a police disciplinary tribunal on discreditable conduct charges stemming from impaired driving.

Insp. Chris Boddy, a 30-year veteran who was the face of the Toronto Police Service's 2019 gun buyback program, entered the plea to the Police Services Act charges Thursday.

According to documents from the tribunal, Boddy was arrested and charged criminally last August. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 23, and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a 14-month driving prohibition, and a $3,000 fine.

Boddy was most recently assigned as second-in-command of the force's Wellness Unit. He was suspended with pay after he was charged.

He was also active on social media, with 44,000 people following him on Twitter.

Toronto police say both Boddy's defence and the prosecution put forward their submissions on a penalty Thursday, and the hearing officer will return at a later date with a decision.