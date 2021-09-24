Well-known Toronto police officer charged with impaired driving in Richmond Hill
Insp. Chris Boddy, a 30-year veteran who was the face of the Toronto Police Service's 2019 gun buyback program, appeared in court in Newmarket this week, York police said in an email.
Insp. Chris Boddy, a 30-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, was suspended with pay
A well-known Toronto police officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving in Richmond Hill last month, York Regional Police said Friday.
Insp. Chris Boddy, a 30-year veteran who was the face of the Toronto Police Service's 2019 gun buyback program, appeared in court in Newmarket this week, York police said in an email.
A Toronto police spokesperson told CBC News that Boddy was suspended with pay as a result of the charge. The incident occurred on Aug. 29.
Boddy was most recently assigned as second-in-command of the force's Wellness Unit.
He was also active on social media, with 44,000 people following him on Twitter.