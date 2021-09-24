Well-known Toronto police officer charged with impaired driving in Richmond Hill

A well-known Toronto police officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving in Richmond Hill last month, York Regional Police said Friday.

Insp. Chris Boddy, a 30-year veteran who was the face of the Toronto Police Service's 2019 gun buyback program, appeared in court in Newmarket this week, York police said in an email.

A Toronto police spokesperson told CBC News that Boddy was suspended with pay as a result of the charge. The incident occurred on Aug. 29.

Boddy was most recently assigned as second-in-command of the force's Wellness Unit.

He was also active on social media, with 44,000 people following him on Twitter.