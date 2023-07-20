Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks with CBC Radio's Metro Morning

The newly elected mayor discusses how the city plans to house hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to speak with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

The discussion comes one day after Chow's first council session as mayor and as the city struggles to house hundreds of asylum seekers turned away from the overwhelmed shelter system.

Chow has spent much of the week lobbying the federal government for additional funding. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced $97 million for this fiscal year to help the city find housing for newcomers, but Chow has repeatedly said it is enough to provide any kind of long-term solution.