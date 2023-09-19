Mayor Olivia Chow, Premier Doug Ford set to make announcement Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement Monday.

The meeting comes as Toronto has launched its latest budget process. Without money from Ford's government and the feds, Chow and Toronto city council will likely be left considering service cuts or large tax increases in the coming months.

Last month, Chow and Ford said say they were "making great progress toward landing a new deal for Toronto," as the city grapples with a $1.5 billion budget hole. Unlike other levels of government, the city is required to balance its budget every year.

Monday's announcement is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET from Queen's Park. You'll be able to watch live in this story.

A joint statement from Ford and Chow previously said a working group, which was formed to address the city's dire financial situation, will develop a "set of concrete, actionable recommendations" in November for both the premier and mayor to consider.

"They have begun drilling down on shared priorities, including supporting transit, infrastructure, shelters and housing, as well as getting Toronto's finances back on a stable and sustainable path," reads the statement from October.