Mayor Olivia Chow proposes 9.5% tax hike for 2024 budget

Chow's budget includes a 9.5 per cent property tax increase, one per cent lower than staff recommended last month.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is proposing the city raise property taxes by 9.5 per cent as part of a 2024 budget aimed at filling a nearly $1.8 billion budget shortfall.

Chow is unveiling her first draft budget as mayor at a press conference in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Chow is recommending councillors raise residential property taxes by eight per cent and add 1.5 per cent to the city building levy — a fund dedicated to transit and housing — for a combined tax increase of 9.5 per cent on property owners.

The proposed increase is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent increase city staff proposed in its draft budget, but it's still the largest Toronto has seen since amalgamation in 1998.

You watch Chow's 10:30 a.m. appearance live in the player above.

The draft budget comes after months of public consultations and after city staff released a draft budget proposing the largest property tax hike since amalgamation in 1998.

The budget will also reveal by how much the Toronto police budget could increase. The service has asked city council for a $20 million increase on their nearly $1.2 billion net budget. City staff have recommended they receive $7.4 million. Chief Myron Demkiw calls that a "cut" that will put public safety at risk.

Chow pushed back Tuesday, saying the service would also have access to tens of millions in city reserves. That money is earmarked for staffing special events and for expected pay raises when the force signs a new contract agreement with its officers this year.

It's unclear how Chow's budget proposal will address a dispute between the city and federal government over $250 million in funding for refugee claimants in Toronto's shelter system.

The budget committee has recommended Chow ask city staff to report on options to reduce services or find alternative funding for what it says are federal responsibilities. Those options include charging taxpayers a six per cent "Federal Impacts Levy," raising the total residential tax increase to 16.5 per cent.

An additional $362 million will be available across the country to address the situation, Marc Miller, the federal immigration minister, said Wednesday. Quebec will receive $100 million of that funding, but Miller did not say what Toronto would receive.

City council will hold one final budget meeting on Feb. 14.