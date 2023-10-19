Chow talks housing, taxes, police budget and more after 100 days as mayor

Featured Video Friday marks 100 days since Olivia Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s mayor. Shawn Jeffords spoke with her one-on-one to discuss her time in office so far — and her decision to pump the brakes on a major campaign promise.

Friday marks 100 days since Olivia Chow took over as the mayor of Toronto, and she says though that time flew by, all she can focus on is the vast array of tasks ahead of city officials.

In a wide-ranging conversation with CBC Toronto's Shawn Jeffords, Chow said she feels she has gotten a "really good start" on a host of issues, but she's hearing from members of the public that much more needs to be done to improve city services.

"That should be the priority — what is it that the people need in this city so that we can create a better, more caring city? What can we do to make life more affordable? That's what I'm hearing every day when I'm out meeting with the public," she said.

You can hear more about Chow's plans for taxes, the police budget, housing, construction on the Gardiner and more in the video in the player at the top of this story.