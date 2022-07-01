Chlorine exposure at North York gym sends 5 to hospital

Toronto paramedics say 10 people were injured, at least one seriously, as a result of chlorine exposure at an LA Fitness location in North York.

Emergency services were first called around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday with reports of people having trouble breathing, according to Dan Vieira, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

Most of the injuries were minor, according to paramedics, although one person had more serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Two children were among those who had minor injuries, paramedics say.

Vieira says the Technical Standards and Safety Authority decontaminated the space with help from paramedics and the government agency is now investigating.