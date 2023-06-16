Mayoral candidate Chloe Brown makes her pitch to lead Toronto on Metro Morning

Chloe Brown, who finished third in Toronto's last mayoral race, has said she would revamp how city hall operates to create a system of 'community-centered governance.'

Mayoral candidate Chloe Brown is outlining her vision for Toronto on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday.

Brown is speaking with guest host Piya Chattopadhyay.

You can watch the interview live above. The full discussion will be posted shortly after.

Brown, a policy analyst, took the third spot in the 2022 mayoral election, earning nearly 35,000 votes.

She advocates for a "community-centred" approach to governance and says she would promote "democracy for the working class" as mayor.

Part of her pitch includes giving more control to local communities in the planning process and imposing higher taxes on what she calls "unproductive lands," empty lots and storefronts. Brown says that land should be used for more housing and commercial space.

She says she would make better use of city-owned land, such as libraries, recreation centres and TTC stations, to build more affordable housing. Brown is also a vocal proponent of land trusts to give communities long-term control over development decisions.