Skip to Main Content
3-alarm fire breaks out in Chinatown
Breaking

3-alarm fire breaks out in Chinatown

Toronto firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a building in the heart of Chinatown on Wednesday morning.
CBC News ·

Toronto firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a building in the heart of Chinatown on Wednesday morning.

About 60 firefighters are on scene at the low-slung building near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street W.

Firetrucks have blocked off all traffic near the building, where smoke can be seen pouring from windows and the roof.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us