Breaking
3-alarm fire breaks out in Chinatown
Toronto firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a building in the heart of Chinatown on Wednesday morning.
About 60 firefighters are on scene at the low-slung building near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street W.
Firetrucks have blocked off all traffic near the building, where smoke can be seen pouring from windows and the roof.
More to come.