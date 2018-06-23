Woman seriously injured in Chinatown fire
D'Arcy Street closed between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street
A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a building in Toronto's Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.
Black smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the building near the corner of D'Arcy Street and Spadina Avenue around 3 p.m. police say.
One person was removed through a second floor window at the scene of the fire, according to a tweet from Toronto fire service.
D'Arcy Street is closed between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street.
Fire: D'Arcy St / Spadina Ave <br>-1 patient to be transported to hospital<br>- unknown injuries at this time<br>-Police/TFS still on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1142955?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1142955</a><br>^ka—@TPSOperations
D'ARCY ST - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoFire</a> crews are in the scene of a 2nd alarm residential fire, one patient has been removed through a second floor window, Deputy Jessop enroute and will provide updates shortly <a href="https://t.co/o58nwdEdZE">pic.twitter.com/o58nwdEdZE</a>—@Toronto_Fire