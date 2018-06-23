Skip to Main Content
Woman seriously injured in Chinatown fire
Breaking

Woman seriously injured in Chinatown fire

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in the upper floors of a building near the corner of D'Arcy Street and Spadina Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

D'Arcy Street closed between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street

CBC News ·
A woman in her 50s was sent to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residence in Chinatown on Saturday afternoon. (@Toronto_Fire/Twitter)

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a building in Toronto's Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the building near the corner of D'Arcy Street and Spadina Avenue around 3 p.m. police say.

One person was removed through a second floor window at the scene of the fire, according to a tweet from Toronto fire service.

D'Arcy Street is closed between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us