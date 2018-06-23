Woman seriously injured in Chinatown fire

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a building in Toronto's Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the building near the corner of D'Arcy Street and Spadina Avenue around 3 p.m. police say.

One person was removed through a second floor window at the scene of the fire, according to a tweet from Toronto fire service.

D'Arcy Street is closed between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street.

Fire: D'Arcy St / Spadina Ave <br>-1 patient to be transported to hospital<br>- unknown injuries at this time<br>-Police/TFS still on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1142955?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1142955</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations