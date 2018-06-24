Skip to Main Content
Woman rescued from Chinatown building fire dies of injuries, Toronto Fire says

A woman in her 50s who was rescued from the flames when a fire ripped through the second floor of a Chinatown building has died, the Toronto Fire Service says.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop described the building on D'Arcy Street as "complex" and said the occupancy classification will form a "crucial" part of the investigation into the fire. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Fire crews were called to 111 D'Arcy Street near Spadina Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday after black smoke was seen billowing out of the building's upper floors.

Crews battled extreme heat, flames and smoke to get to the woman, who was found without vital signs and removed through a second floor window.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died of her injuries, according to the fire service.
On Saturday, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop described the building on D'Arcy Street as "complex" and said the occupancy classification will form a "crucial" part of the investigation into the fire. 
Fire crews stand outside a building on D'Arcy Street on Saturday evening after a fire ripped through the second floor. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

