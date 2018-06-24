Woman rescued from Chinatown building fire dies of injuries, Toronto Fire says

A woman in her 50s who was rescued from the flames when a fire ripped through the second floor of a Chinatown building has died, the Toronto Fire Service says.

Fire crews were called to 111 D'Arcy Street near Spadina Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday after black smoke was seen billowing out of the building's upper floors.

Crews battled extreme heat, flames and smoke to get to the woman, who was found without vital signs and removed through a second floor window.

D'Arcy Street fire incident: Sadly, the woman rescued by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoFire</a> Fighters yesterday, has succumbed to her injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends at this time. —@Toronto_Fire She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died of her injuries, according to the fire service.