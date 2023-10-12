2 children, 1 woman seriously hurt in crash near Toronto's waterfront

Two children and a woman are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Toronto's waterfront on Wednesday evening, police say.

Toronto police said a total of four people were struck by a driver in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m.

One person had minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was unhurt. There's no word on the age of the driver or the victims.

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard was closed between Twelfth Street and Fourteenth Street for the investigation.