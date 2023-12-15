Mother charged with 1st-degree murder after deaths of 2 children

A 25-year-old Toronto woman is facing two charges of first-degree murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a Scarborough apartment last weekend.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 7:31 p.m. Sunday.

A woman was found on the ground outside an apartment building with injuries as a result of a fall, police say. Investigators previously said it appeared the woman jumped from the balcony of her unit.

Police later found the woman's two children, a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy, with no vital signs inside an apartment, according to a news release. The boys were taken to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The woman was also taken to hospital, and remains in serious condition, police say.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Toronto woman Vanessa Collias was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

She appeared in court over the phone and was remanded into custody, police say.