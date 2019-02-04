Skip to Main Content
3 children hurt after daycare ceiling partially collapses

3 children hurt after daycare ceiling partially collapses

Three children were slightly injured at a west end daycare on Monday when part of ceiling fell onto them, Toronto police say.

All children, staff have left the building and parents contacted, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say three children were injured at a daycare on Monday when part of a ceiling fell onto them in the city's west end. (Supernatural Stories/Twitter)

Three children were slightly injured at a west end daycare on Monday when part of the facility's ceiling fell onto them, Toronto police say.

Emergency responders were called to the daycare in the area of Dundas Street West, north of Boustead Avenue, near Roncesvalles Avenue, at about 1:00 p.m.

Toronto paramedics treated the children, two girls and a boy, at the scene. None of the children were taken to hospital.

"Parents were contacted immediately," Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Monday.

Building inspector notified 

All children and staff have left the building because Toronto Fire is concerned about its structural integrity.

The city's building inspector was notified and is at the scene, Arrogante added.

She could not say whether snow buildup caused part of the ceiling to fall but said it will likely be considered as a factor in the collapse.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us