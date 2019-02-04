3 children hurt after daycare ceiling partially collapses

Three children were slightly injured at a west end daycare on Monday when part of the facility's ceiling fell onto them, Toronto police say.

Emergency responders were called to the daycare in the area of Dundas Street West, north of Boustead Avenue, near Roncesvalles Avenue, at about 1:00 p.m.

Toronto paramedics treated the children, two girls and a boy, at the scene. None of the children were taken to hospital.

"Parents were contacted immediately," Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Monday.

Building inspector notified

All children and staff have left the building because Toronto Fire is concerned about its structural integrity.

The city's building inspector was notified and is at the scene, Arrogante added.

She could not say whether snow buildup caused part of the ceiling to fall but said it will likely be considered as a factor in the collapse.