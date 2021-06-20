Children among 5 people shot in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood, paramedics say

Children were among five people shot in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood Saturday evening, paramedics said.

Police had said four victims, with varying injuries, were being taken to hospital via emergency runs. But Evert Steenge, deputy commander with Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto that five people were shot.

He said paramedics were called to Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avnue just before 8 p.m. ET for reports of a shooting in the area.

Five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, Steenge said, including:

A child with life-threatening injuries.

A child with serious injuries.

A child with minor injuries.

A man with serious injuries.

A man with minor injuries.

More to come