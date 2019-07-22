Child was inside car shot at in downtown core, police say

A child was inside a vehicle that was shot at in the downtown core, Toronto police said Monday.

The shooting happened in the area of Wellesley and Sherbourne streets around 1:30 p.m.

The child was in the back at the time and was hurt by shattered glass from a window.

Police described the child's injuries as "minor" and said they were treated at the scene.

Police did not release any further details about the child or their investigation.