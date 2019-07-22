Skip to Main Content
Child was inside car shot at in downtown core, police say

A child was inside a vehicle that was shot at in the downtown core, Toronto police said Monday. 

Child sustained minor injuries from shattered window glass, police said

The shooting happened near the intersection of Wellesley and Sherbourne streets, police said. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Wellesley and Sherbourne streets around 1:30 p.m.

The child was in the back at the time and was hurt by shattered glass from a window.

Police described the child's injuries as "minor" and said they were treated at the scene. 

Police did not release any further details about the child or their investigation. 

 

