Boy rushed to trauma centre after car hits light pole in Scarborough

A boy has been rushed to a paediatric trauma centre in serious condition after a two-car crash briefly left him unconscious in Scarborough Monday.

Police were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area just before 6 p.m., where one of the cars had smashed into a light standard.

Two children were hurt in the crash, police say. The condition of the second child is not known.

Both of the children had been in one vehicle at the time of the crash, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said.

A stretch of Pharmacy Avenue has been closed for the investigation.