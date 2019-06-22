Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony
A small child has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony in midtown Toronto, police say.
Incident occurred at a building near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at a building near Mount Pleasant Road and Balliol Street.
Douglas-Cook said the circumstances of the fall are currently unknown, and police are trying to confirm what floor and unit the child fell from.
Police and EMS are on scene.