Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony
Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony

A small child has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony in midtown Toronto, police say. 

Incident occurred at a building near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue

Toronto police say the victim of the fall was taken to hospital via an emergency run. (CBC)

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at a building near Mount Pleasant Road and Balliol Street.

Douglas-Cook said the circumstances of the fall are currently unknown, and police are trying to confirm what floor and unit the child fell from. 

Police and EMS are on scene. 

