Child taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from balcony

A small child has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony in midtown Toronto, police say.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at a building near Mount Pleasant Road and Balliol Street.

Douglas-Cook said the circumstances of the fall are currently unknown, and police are trying to confirm what floor and unit the child fell from.

Police and EMS are on scene.