Boy taken to hospital after being struck by car, Toronto police say

A boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car near York Mills Road and Fenn Avenue Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

Victim 'vaulted through the air,' police say

Toronto police say the accident happened near York Mills Road and Fenn Avenue. (CBC)

A  boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car near York Mills Road and Fenn Avenue Wednesday evening, Toronto police say. 

Police received a call around 6:40 p.m., adding that the accident was "fairly serious," Const. David Hopkinson said. 

Police say the child possibly broke a lower limb. 

Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto Police, said the child flew through the air after being struck, according to reports from people on scene. 

The driver stayed on location and police are investigating the incident. 

 

