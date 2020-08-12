Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, near Queensway West. Emergency crews were called to the area at 5:25 p.m.

Police said they do not yet know the child's age.

Peel paramedics said they have been assigned to the case, and that if the child was taken to hospital, it was by some other means.

More to come.