Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Hurontario Street closed between Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway Drive
A young child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street and Elm Drive around 5:30 p.m.
Police said the child was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Divers are being asked to avoid the area as Hurontario Street is closed between Burnhamthorpe Road and Central Parkway Drive for the investigation.
Police say there is no access to the intersection from Elm Drive.
