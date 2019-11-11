Skip to Main Content
Child struck by air conditioning unit that fell from 8th floor of building
Toronto·Breaking

A child has been sent to a trauma centre with very serious injuries after being struck by an air conditioning unit that fell from the eighth floor of a Scarborough building, according to Toronto police.
Police say it happened Monday afternoon in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive. 

More to come

