Child in serious condition after being struck by car in parking lot

A child has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue area late Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Replin Road and Flemington Road around 4:45 p.m., Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

The child was struck in a parking lot, according to a police tweet. There are no road closures in the area.

The driver remained on scene, police tweeted.

Douglas-Cook said the child is believed to be around 6 years old. Paramedics told CBC Toronto that the victim is female.