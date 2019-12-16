Child under 10 seriously injured after being hit by fire truck in west end
Collision happened in area of Oakwood Avenue and Rosemount Avenue
A child under 10 was seriously injured after being hit by a fire truck in the west end on Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.
The collision happened in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Rosemount Avenue, near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire Services said the collision involved one of its pumper trucks. Fire officials notified paramedics and police.
The child has been rushed to a trauma centre.
Roads in the area are being closed.
